U.S., allies launch 20 strikes against Islamic State: U.S. military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S.-led coalition on Monday staged 20 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria in its latest daily attacks on the militant group, the coalition leading the operations said.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Combined Joint Task Force said 19 strikes near six Iraqi cities hit seven Islamic State tactical units. The strikes, centered near Mosul, Kisik and Sinjar, also struck numerous fighting positions, vehicles, weaponry and other targets, the statement said.

In Syria, one strike near Ayn Isa hit three of the militant group’s fighting positions, according to the coalition.