U.S., allies stage 19 strikes in Iraq against Islamic State: statement
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
January 6, 2016 / 12:22 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies stage 19 strikes in Iraq against Islamic State: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON(Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday led 19 strikes targeting Islamic State in Iraq and one in Syria, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement on Wednesday.

Nineteen of the strikes conducted near eight Iraqi cities hit several of the militant group’s tactical units, fighting positions, bunkers and various equipment. The strikes, clustered near Ramadi and Kisik, also wounded several Islamic State fighters and hit several vehicles and buildings, according to the statement.

In Syria, an air strike hit an Islamic State building near Raqqa, the U.S.-led coalition said.

Reporting by Washington Newsroom

