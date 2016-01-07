U.S. coalition targets Islamic State with 36 strikes in Iraq, Syria: statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies staged 36 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Wednesday in its latest round of daily attacks on the militant group, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement.

In Iraq, 22 strikes near nine cities hit several Islamic State buildings, an improvised explosive device factory and a staging facility, among other targets. Fourteen strikes near Manbij in Syria also hit multiple targets, the statement released on Thursday said.