U.S. launches nine more airstrikes near embattled Kobani

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States conducted nine airstrikes on Thursday on Islamic State militants around the embattled Syrian city of Kobani, U.S. Central Command said.

Six airstrikes south of Kobani struck a large Islamic State unit and two small ones, and destroyed two buildings held by the militants along with a tank and heavy machine gun, the Central Command statement said.

Three airstrikes north of Kobani struck two small Islamic State units and destroyed two buildings held by the militants, the statement added.