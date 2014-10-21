FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. involved in seven air strikes on Islamic State targets
#World News
October 21, 2014

U.S. involved in seven air strikes on Islamic State targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. military forces carried out four air strikes on Islamic State targets in Syria on Monday and Tuesday and were joined by partner nations in three attacks in Iraq, the U.S. Central Command said.

Fighter, bomber and attack aircraft were used in the raids and all returned safely, the Central Command statement said.

The strikes near Kobani, Syria, destroyed Islamic State fighting positions, a building and an Islamic State unit.

In Iraq, a fighting position southeast of the Mosul Dam and one south of the Bayji oil refinery were destroyed while another strike north of Fallujah suppressed an Islamic State attack, the statement said.

