U.S., allies stage 22 air strikes in Iraq: U.S. Central Command
October 25, 2014 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

U.S., allies stage 22 air strikes in Iraq: U.S. Central Command

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CF-18 Hornet fighter jets depart from 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, October 21, 2014, in this Royal Canadian Air Force handout photo provided on October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Cpl Audrey Solomon/Royal Canadian Air Force/Handout

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 22 air strikes against Islamic State forces in Iraq on Friday and Saturday, the U.S. Central Command said.

U.S. warplanes also destroyed an Islamic State artillery piece near Kobani, Syria, officials said Saturday.

The 22 strikes in Iraq included attacks in the frequently targeted areas near the vital Mosul dam, the city of Fallujah and the northern city of Bayji, home of an oil refinery.

The Iraq strikes hit large and small Islamic State units, buildings, vehicles and fighting positions, Central Command said.

The bomber, fighter and remotely piloted aircraft used in the air strikes all returned safely, U.S. officials said.

Editing by Bill Trott

