U.S., allies launch barrage of airstrikes against Islamic State
#World News
November 10, 2014 / 3:13 PM / 3 years ago

U.S., allies launch barrage of airstrikes against Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies launched a barrage of attacks against Islamic State over the weekend, conducting 23 air strikes in Syria and 18 in Iraq against the militant group since Friday, U.S. Central Command said.

In a statement, U.S. Central Command said the strikes in Syria included 13 aimed near the key border down of Kobani and 10 hit near Dayr Az Zawr.

In Iraq, seven strikes hit near Baiji while others hit in or near Falluja, Mosul, al-Qaim, Haditha, Ramadi and Rutba, according to the statement.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu

