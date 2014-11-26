Islamic State targeted in 17 air strikes by U.S., allies

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States led 17 air strikes on Islamic State targets in Iraq and Syria since Monday, the U.S. Central Command said on Wednesday.

The strikes, part of Operation Inherent Resolve against the militant Islamic force, included 10 attacks near Kobani, Syria. They destroyed four staging areas and six fighting positions, and also hit Islamic State units, according to Central Command.

In Iraq, U.S. and allied forces destroyed vehicles, buildings and a fighting position near Mosul and also hit a large Islamic State unit in two air strikes. Targets also were hit near Kirkuk, north of Sinjar, west of Baiji and northwest of Ramadi, the command said.