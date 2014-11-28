FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fifteen Islamic State targets hit by U.S., allies since Wednesday: U.S.
November 28, 2014 / 2:57 PM / 3 years ago

Fifteen Islamic State targets hit by U.S., allies since Wednesday: U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People walk on rubble as they inspect a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa, eastern Syria, which is controlled by the Islamic State November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military and its allies hit Islamic State forces with 15 air strikes in Iraq and Syria during a three-day period, the U.S. Central Command said on Friday.

Thirteen attacks were carried out in Iraq since Wednesday and two more targeted Islamic State in Syria.

The air strikes in Syria hit an Islamic State fighting position and staging area near Kobani and a tactical unit near Aleppo, Central Command said.

In Iraq, bunkers, vehicles, a bulldozer and a fighting position were destroyed near Kirkuk and a large unit and four tactical units also were hit in five air strikes. Near Mosul, two raids destroyed vehicles and a heavy weapon while another tactical unit was hit near Ramadi.

Islamic State vehicles, tactical units, a fighting position and a building were hit in strikes near the Iraqi cities of Ar Rutbah, Falluja, Al Qaim and Baiji, Central Command said.

Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
