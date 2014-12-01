More U.S.-led strikes hit Islamic State in Syria, Iraq, U.S. says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States led 55 air strikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria since Friday, according to U.S. Central Command.

In a statement on Monday, Centcom said there were 27 air strikes against the Islamic State militant group in Syria and 28 strikes in Iraq, hitting a wide variety of targets including Islamic State buildings, vehicles, tanks and fighting units.

One of the strikes in Syria hit the al Qaeda-affiliated Khorasan Group, it said.

