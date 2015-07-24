U.S., allies target Islamic State with 27 air strikes in Syria, Iraq

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies staged 27 air strikes against Islamic State militants in Syria and Iraq on Thursday, the coalition leading the military operation said in a statement.
Six of the eight air strikes in Syria hit near al Hasaka, striking five units of fighters, among other targets. In Iraq, the strikes hit multiple targets near nine cities, including Mosul, Makmur and Falluja, the statement released on Friday said.
