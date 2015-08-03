U.S., allies stage 29 air strikes against Islamic State: statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State conducted 29 air strikes against the militant group in Iraq and Syria on Sunday, the task force leading the operation said in a statement.

In Iraq, 21 strikes hit areas near Mosul, Tal Afar, Ramadi, al Huwayja and other cities, hitting units of Islamic State fighters as well as militants’ vehicles, bunkers, fighting positions and other targets.

Eight strikes targeted the group near al Hasaka and two other Syrian cities, according to the statement released on Monday.