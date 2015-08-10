FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nearly 30 U.S.-led air strikes target Islamic State: statement
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 10, 2015 / 4:53 PM / 2 years ago

Nearly 30 U.S.-led air strikes target Islamic State: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies launched 29 air strikes on Sunday targeting Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, destroying an explosives factory and other targets, the Combined Joint Task Force leading the operations said.

In Iraq, 21 of the strikes were launched near nine cities, including Makhmur, Ramadi and Bayji, striking numerous units of militant fighters, buildings and staging areas, according to the U.S. military statement released on Monday. One strike destroyed a homemade explosives factory in Al Huwayja, it said.

Eight strikes were launched in Syria, including five near Al Hasaka, the task force said.

Reporting by Washington Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.