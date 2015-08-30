Islamic State targeted in 22 airstrikes in Iraq, Syria: U.S. Military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies staged 15 airstrikes on Islamic State targets in Iraq and seven in Syria since early Saturday, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement on Sunday.

In Iraq, targets successfully struck included two boats and two IED caches near Al Baghdadi; a tactical unit, three vehicles and a building near Bayji; and a tactical unit and armored vehicle near Tuz.

In Syria, airstrikes destroyed tactical units, bunkers, an air defense artillery system, a mortar system and a rocket launcher near Al Hasakah, artillery and an excavator near Al Hawl and a staging area near Washiyah.