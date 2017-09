WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies on Wednesday targeted Islamic State with one air strike in Syria and another 21 in Iraq, the Combined Joint Task Force leading the operation said.

In a statement released on Thursday, the task force said one strike near Mar‘a, Syria destroyed two excavators used by the militant group. In Iraq, the strikes hit targets near nine cities, including Ramadi, Kirkuk, Falluja and Baiji, it said.