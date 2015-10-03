U.S., allies hit Islamic State with 27 air strikes: statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S.-led coalition targeted Islamic State insurgents in 27 air strikes in Iraq and Syria on Friday, the Combined Joint Task Force said on Saturday.

Seventeen of the attacks were in Iraq with six of them focused near Ramadi. In all, eight areas were targeted and Islamic State tactical units, fighting positions, weapons and other assets were hit, the task force said in a statement.

In Syria, 10 strikes near five cities hit similar targets.