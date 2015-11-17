FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-led air strikes target more Islamic State oil facilities
November 17, 2015 / 12:34 PM / 2 years ago

U.S.-led air strikes target more Islamic State oil facilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S.-led military coalition on Monday staged 23 air strikes targeting Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, including oil facilities used by the militant group, the Combined Joint Task Force leading the operations said.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the task force said six strikes near three Syrian cities hit several fighting positions as well as an Islamic State gas and oil separation point near Abu Kamal and three oil facilities near Dayr Az Zawr, the statement said.

In Iraq, 17 strikes in Iraq near six cities hit numerous targets including militants’ fighting positions, roads, tactical units and a headquarters in Sinjar.

Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

