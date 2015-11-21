FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies launch 42 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria: military
November 21, 2015 / 4:03 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies launch 42 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria: military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies targeted Islamic State with 20 air strikes in Iraq and 22 in Syria on Friday, the U.S. military said.

Six of the strikes in Iraq hit three Islamic State tactical units, a command and control facility and fighting positions near Ramadi, the military said.

The attacks in Syria included 13 strikes near Mar’a, hitting Islamic State tactical units, headquarters, and three Islamic State buildings. it added.

One attack near Abu Kamal, Syria struck an Islamic State oil collection point, the statement issued on Saturday said.

Reporting by Idrees Ali

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
