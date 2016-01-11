FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. leads 26 strikes in Syria, Iraq in fight against IS: statement
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 11, 2016 / 1:45 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. leads 26 strikes in Syria, Iraq in fight against IS: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies on Sunday staged 26 strikes in Syria and Iraq in the latest daily attacks amid the fight against Islamic State militants, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement.

In Syria, 14 strikes near six cities hit six tactical units and destroyed three fighting positions, two cranes, a pipeline fitter truck and other targets, according to the statement released on Monday. Eleven strikes near six cities in Iraq destroyed a warehouse used by the militant group and hit six tactical units, among other targets, it said.

Reporting by Washington Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.