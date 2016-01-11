U.S. leads 26 strikes in Syria, Iraq in fight against IS: statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies on Sunday staged 26 strikes in Syria and Iraq in the latest daily attacks amid the fight against Islamic State militants, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement.

In Syria, 14 strikes near six cities hit six tactical units and destroyed three fighting positions, two cranes, a pipeline fitter truck and other targets, according to the statement released on Monday. Eleven strikes near six cities in Iraq destroyed a warehouse used by the militant group and hit six tactical units, among other targets, it said.