FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S.-led coalition conducts 23 strikes against Islamic State: U.S. military
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 12, 2016 / 2:02 PM / 2 years ago

U.S.-led coalition conducts 23 strikes against Islamic State: U.S. military

U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles taxi the runway after landing at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/USAF/Tech. Sgt. Taylor Worley/Handout via Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 23 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Monday, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement.

Four strikes in three cities in Syria wounded two fighters, hit a tactical unit and destroyed two Islamic State buildings, the U.S.-led coalition said in a statement released early Tuesday.

In Iraq, 19 strikes in nine different cities destroyed command centers, several fighting positions and vehicles, among other targets, the coalition said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.