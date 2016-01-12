U.S.-led coalition conducts 23 strikes against Islamic State: U.S. military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 23 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Monday, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement.

Four strikes in three cities in Syria wounded two fighters, hit a tactical unit and destroyed two Islamic State buildings, the U.S.-led coalition said in a statement released early Tuesday.

In Iraq, 19 strikes in nine different cities destroyed command centers, several fighting positions and vehicles, among other targets, the coalition said.