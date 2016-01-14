FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies stage 20 strikes against Islamic State: U.S. military
#World News
January 14, 2016 / 12:16 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies stage 20 strikes against Islamic State: U.S. military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S.-led coalition conducted 20 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Wednesday, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement released on Thursday.

Seventeen strikes near nine Iraqi cities hit three fuel tankers, an improvised explosive device factory and a facility and 10 tactical units as well as weapons caches and equipment used by the militant group, the Combined Joint Task Force said.

In Syria, three strikes near two cities destroyed seven fighting positions, among other targets, according to the statement.

Reporting by Washington newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
