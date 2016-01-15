FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies stage 24 strikes against Islamic State: U.S. military
January 15, 2016

U.S., allies stage 24 strikes against Islamic State: U.S. military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted two dozen strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Thursday in the U.S.-backed coalition’s latest daily assault on the militant group, according to a U.S. military statement.

Nineteen strikes near nine Iraqi cities hit numerous IS tactical units and fighting positions, as well as a headquarters and improvised explosive device factory, the Combined Joint Task Force leading the operations said in the statement released on Friday.

In Syria, five strikes near three cities hit an Islamic State gas and oil separation plant, among other targets, the statement said.

Reporting by Washington newsroom; Editing by Alan Crosby

