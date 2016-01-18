U.S., allies conduct 35 air strikes on Islamic State: U.S. military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted a total of 35 air strikes against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Sunday, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement early on Monday.

Twenty-five of the air strikes took place in Iraq, with 10 of them hitting tactical units, weapons caches and other Islamic State targets near Mosul.

The coalition targeted the Islamic State in Syria with 10 air strikes. Five Islamic fighters were wounded near Manbij following three air strikes in the region, and another fighter was wounded near Al Hasakah, according to the statement.