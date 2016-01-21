FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. leads 16 strikes against Islamic State: statement
January 21, 2016 / 12:39 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. leads 16 strikes against Islamic State: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S.-led coalition on Wednesday staged 16 strikes in Iraq and Syria targeting the against Islamic State militant group, the Combined Joint Task Force leading the operations said.

In a statement released on Thursday, the coalition said 15 strikes in Iraq centered on seven cities and destroyed 14 of the militants’ fighting positions in Sinjar. The strikes also hit multiple tactical units and destroyed several weapons caches, the coalition said.

One strike in Dayr Ar Zawr, Syria, hit four of the militants’ cranes, according to the statement.

Reporting by Washington newsroom

