U.S.-led coalition conducts 23 strikes on Islamic State militants

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A coalition led by the United States conducted 16 air strikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq on Saturday, and also targeted the jihadist group seven times in Syria, according to a U.S. military statement.

The Iraq strikes were concentrated near Ramadi, where six bombardments destroyed staging areas, a vehicle and a fuel tank while hitting two tactical units and denying Islamic State access to terrain, the Coalition Joint Task Force statement released on Sunday said.

The Syria strikes were spread across the country, hitting tactical units and a weapons storage area, as well as destroying structures and buildings, fighting positions, vehicles, and arms belonging to the militant group.