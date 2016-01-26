U.S.-led coalition conducts 18 strikes against Islamic State: U.S. military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The coalition of the United States and its allies conducted 18 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Monday, the group said.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Combined Joint Task Force said three strikes in three cities in Syria hit a tactical unit, a headquarters building and destroyed two cranes.

Separately in Iraq, 15 strikes near six cities hit vehicles, a bulldozer and a fuel tanker; destroyed fighting positions, mortar systems and a weapons cache; and denied access to terrain, the statement said.