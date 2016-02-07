FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies conduct 17 strikes against Islamic State: U.S. military
#World News
February 7, 2016 / 5:41 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies conduct 17 strikes against Islamic State: U.S. military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies targeted Islamic State militants with 10 strikes in Iraq on Saturday and seven strikes in Syria, the U.S. military said on Sunday.

In Iraq, there were three strikes apiece near Mosul and Ramadi to destroy Islamic State fighting positions and weapons caches. Near Sinjar, two strikes struck two separate tactical units. There were also single strikes near Kirkuk and Qayyarah.

The strikes in Syria took place near Ayn Isa, Mar‘a and Manbij. They destroyed three Islamic State buildings and also struck a large tactical unit and anti-air artillery position, the U.S. military said.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
