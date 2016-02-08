FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-led coalition targets ISIS with 10 air strikes in Syria, Iraq
February 8, 2016

U.S.-led coalition targets ISIS with 10 air strikes in Syria, Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted ten strikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria on Sunday, the Combined Joint Task Force leading the operations said in a statement released on Monday.

In Iraq, nine strikes coordinated with the Iraqi government targeted the militant group near five cities, the task force said. The largest attack consisted of four strikes near Mosul, which targeted a large IS tactical unit and destroyed five fighting positions, among other targets, it added.

Near Ramadi, two strikes destroyed two IS vehicles, a car bomb and an anti-air artillery piece, the military’s statement said.

In Syria, one strike targeted IS near Al Hasaka in northeast Syria, according to the statement.

Reporting by Clarece Polke

