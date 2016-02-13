FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies say target Islamic State with 20 strikes in Iraq, Syria
#World News
February 13, 2016 / 3:30 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies say target Islamic State with 20 strikes in Iraq, Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 20 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Friday, the Combined Joint Task Force leading the operations said in a statement on Saturday.

In Iraq, there were 17 strikes near eight cities, with five strikes near Mosul and four near Ramadi hitting Islamic State tactical units, equipment and fighting positions, the statement said.

In Syria, a vehicle, a road and a crane used by the militant group were destroyed in three strikes.

Washington newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra

