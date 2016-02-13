U.S., allies say target Islamic State with 20 strikes in Iraq, Syria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 20 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Friday, the Combined Joint Task Force leading the operations said in a statement on Saturday.

In Iraq, there were 17 strikes near eight cities, with five strikes near Mosul and four near Ramadi hitting Islamic State tactical units, equipment and fighting positions, the statement said.

In Syria, a vehicle, a road and a crane used by the militant group were destroyed in three strikes.