U.S.-led coalition stages 30 strikes in Syria, Iraq against Islamic State

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies targeted Islamic State with 30 strikes in Syria and Iraq on Monday, the Combined Joint Task Force leading the operations said in a statement.

In Iraq, 20 strikes were staged near eight cities, including Al Qaim where nine strikes hit a logistics facility, two Internet cafés, two headquarters, and an media all used by the Islamic State militant group, the task force said.

Ten strikes near four Syrian cities included six that hit an Islamic State weapons cache, headquarters, three weapons storage facilities, and a barracks, according to the statement released on Tuesday.