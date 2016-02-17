FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S., allies target Islamic State with 21 strikes: U.S. military
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 17, 2016 / 12:50 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies target Islamic State with 21 strikes: U.S. military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies staged 21 strikes against the Islamic State militant group in Iraq and Syria on Tuesday in the U.S.-led coalition’s latest round of daily strikes, the Combined Joint Task Force leading the operations said.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the task force said 13 strikes were conducted near six Iraqi cities, including Mosul and Sinjar. The strikes hit six Islamic State tactical units and destroyed various weapons targets and fighting positions, it said.

Eight strikes in Syria were concentrated near Al Hasakah, Al Hawl and Dayr Az Zawr, striking four of the militant group’s tactical units and destroying six buildings, among other targets, according to the statement.

Reporting by Washington newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.