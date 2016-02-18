U.S., allies stage 19 air strikes against Islamic State: U.S. military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 19 air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Wednesday, the coalition leading the operations said.
In a statement on Thursday, the Combined Joint Task Force said seven strikes in Syria targeted tactical units, vehicles, an explosive device and destroyed a building.
Separately, 12 strikes near eight Iraqi cities destroyed rocket rails, fighting positions and machine guns, among other targets, the statement said.
