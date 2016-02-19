FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
February 19, 2016 / 12:41 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. leads 22 strikes in Syria, Iraq against Islamic State: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON(Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 22 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria Thursday, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement.

Thirteen strikes staged in Iraq were concentrated near Mosul and Ramadi, where they hit three of the militant group’s tactical units as well as a weapons storage facility and a dozen fighting positions, the statement released on Friday said. Other strikes hit targets near Al Baghdadi, Albu Hayat, Hit and Sinjar.

In Syria, nine strikes were conducted near five cities, including Al Hasakah, where four strikes hit two Islamic State tactical units, five vehicles and two fighting positions.

Reporting by Washington newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
