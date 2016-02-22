U.S. targets Islamic State with 19 strikes in Iraq, Syria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies staged 19 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Sunday in its latest round of daily attacks on the militant group, according to the coalition leading the operations.

In a statement released on Monday, the Combined Joint Task Force said it launched 14 strikes in Syria concentrated near Al Hasakah, where they hit five Islamic State tactical units and destroyed four building and four vehicles. Other strikes hit near Al Hawl, Ayn Isa and Dayr Az Zawr.

In Iraq, five strikes near Falluja, Mosul, Ramadi and Sinjar hit four tactical units as well as other targets, the statement said.