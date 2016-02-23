U.S., allies conduct 26 strikes against Islamic State: U.S. military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies have conducted 26 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria since Monday, the U.S.-led military coalition leading the operations said in a statement on Tuesday.

“In Syria, coalition military forces conducted 11 strikes using ground-attack, attack, and fighter aircraft against ISIL targets,” the statement said, using an acronym for Islamic State.

Coalition forces also conducted 15 strikes in Iraq using fighter aircraft against ISIL targets, the statement said.

Targets in Syria included six gas and oil separation plant wellheads near Dayr Az Zawr, it said.