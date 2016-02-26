U.S., allies conduct 30 strikes against Islamic State: statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies staged 30 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Thursday, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement on Friday.

In Syria, coalition military forces conducted 14 strikes, including eight near al-Hawl, which hit five tactical units and destroyed seven Islamic State vehicles, a staging area and a mortar position, according to the statement.

In Iraq, 16 attacks were carried out, including four near Kisik that destroyed a fighting position, light machine gun, a fighting position and hit two tactical units, the statement said.