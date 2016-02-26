FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S., allies conduct 30 strikes against Islamic State: statement
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 26, 2016 / 1:44 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies conduct 30 strikes against Islamic State: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies staged 30 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Thursday, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement on Friday.

In Syria, coalition military forces conducted 14 strikes, including eight near al-Hawl, which hit five tactical units and destroyed seven Islamic State vehicles, a staging area and a mortar position, according to the statement.

In Iraq, 16 attacks were carried out, including four near Kisik that destroyed a fighting position, light machine gun, a fighting position and hit two tactical units, the statement said.

Reporting by Clarece Polke; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.