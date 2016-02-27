U.S., allies conduct 22 strikes against Islamic State: U.S. military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies targeted Islamic State in Iraq with 14 strikes on Friday and also hit the militant group with eight strikes in Syria on the same day, the U.S. military said on Saturday.

Seven of the strikes in Iraq were near Mosul in the north, hitting two Islamic State tactical units and five fighting positions, the military said.

Five of the strikes in Syria destroyed two Islamic State buildings near Al Hawl.

The U.S. military gives daily updates on strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.