U.S., allies conduct 24 strikes against Islamic State: U.S. military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 24 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Saturday, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement on Sunday.

In Syria, near Tel Abyad, 10 strikes destroyed 23 Islamic State buildings, eight fighting positions used by the group, a rocket fire position and other targets. Strikes near Ar Raqqah and Manbij destroyed two buildings and struck an improvised weapons assembly area, it said.

Near Mosul in Iraq, five strikes destroyed five fighting positions, two rocket rails and suppressed a rocket fire position. Other strikes hit targets near Fallujah, Ramadi, Sinjar and other Iraqi cities, it said.