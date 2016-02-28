FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies conduct 24 strikes against Islamic State: U.S. military
February 28, 2016 / 2:07 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies conduct 24 strikes against Islamic State: U.S. military

A Syria Democratic Forces fighter walks under contrails made by U.S. alliance air forces on the outskirts of al-Shadadi town, Hasaka countryside, Syria February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 24 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Saturday, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement on Sunday.

In Syria, near Tel Abyad, 10 strikes destroyed 23 Islamic State buildings, eight fighting positions used by the group, a rocket fire position and other targets. Strikes near Ar Raqqah and Manbij destroyed two buildings and struck an improvised weapons assembly area, it said.

Near Mosul in Iraq, five strikes destroyed five fighting positions, two rocket rails and suppressed a rocket fire position. Other strikes hit targets near Fallujah, Ramadi, Sinjar and other Iraqi cities, it said.

