U.S. leads 24 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq, Syria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 24 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Sunday, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement released on Monday.

Twelve strikes in five Syrian cities destroyed 10 buildings, four fighting positions and a fuel tanker, among other targets, the Combined Joint Task Force statement said.

In Iraq, 12 strikes in seven cities hit a rocket fire position and destroyed staging areas as well as a tunnel system, the statement said.