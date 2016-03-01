U.S. stages 27 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq, Syria: statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S.-led coalition conducted 27 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Monday in its latest round of daily attacks, according to the Combined Joint Task Force leading the operations.

Fifteen strikes in Iraq targeted the militant group near eight cities, including Falluja, Mosul and Ramadi, the task force said on Tuesday. Altogether, the strikes hit two Islamic State tactical units as well as several of its vehicles and mortar positions, it added.

In Syria, 12 strikes near five cities hit six Islamic State tactical units and eight buildings, among other targets.