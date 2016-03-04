FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. leads 14 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq, Syria: U.S. military
March 4, 2016 / 1:29 PM / a year ago

U.S. leads 14 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq, Syria: U.S. military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 14 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Thursday, the coalition leading the operations said.

In a statement released early Friday, the Combined Joint Task Force said six strikes in Syria focused near Al Hasakah and Dayr Az Zawr hit petroleum pipelines, destroyed a heavy machine gun and damaged a tunnel system.

In Iraq, eight strikes in seven cities destroyed vehicles, supply caches and sniper and fighting positions, among other targets, the statement said.

Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

