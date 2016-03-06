FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. leads 19 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq, Syria: U.S. military
March 6, 2016

U.S. leads 19 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq, Syria: U.S. military

Smoke rises above a building during an air strike in the city of Ramadi, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON(Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 19 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Saturday, the coalition leading the operations said.

In a statement released early Sunday, the Combined Joint Task Force said six strikes focused near Al Hasakah and Manbij in Syria destroyed a heavy machine gun, a building, vehicles and other weapons.

In Iraq, 13 strikes near nine cities hit a weapons factory and storage facility and destroyed bulldozers, an explosive device and a fighting position, among other targets, the statement said.

Reporting by Megan Cassella; Editing by Mark Potter

