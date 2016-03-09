FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-led coalition conducts 17 strikes on Islamic State in Iraq, Syria
March 9, 2016 / 2:02 PM / a year ago

U.S.-led coalition conducts 17 strikes on Islamic State in Iraq, Syria

A plume of smoke rises above a building during an air strike in Tikrit March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies targeted Islamic State with 17 strikes in Iraq and Syria on Tuesday, the U.S.-led coalition said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Combined Joint Task Force said six strikes near three cities in Syria destroyed cranes and fighting positions and hit a natural gas processing plant, among other targets.

In Iraq, 11 strikes near five cities hit several tactical units and destroyed mortar fire positions, vehicles and explosive devices, the statement said.

Reporting by Megan Cassella Editing by W Simon

