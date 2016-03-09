U.S.-led coalition conducts 17 strikes on Islamic State in Iraq, Syria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies targeted Islamic State with 17 strikes in Iraq and Syria on Tuesday, the U.S.-led coalition said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Combined Joint Task Force said six strikes near three cities in Syria destroyed cranes and fighting positions and hit a natural gas processing plant, among other targets.

In Iraq, 11 strikes near five cities hit several tactical units and destroyed mortar fire positions, vehicles and explosive devices, the statement said.