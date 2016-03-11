FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
March 11, 2016 / 12:36 PM / a year ago

U.S. targets Islamic State in Iraq, Syria with 14 strikes: statement

A plume of smoke rises above a building during an air strike in Tikrit March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S.-led coalition conducted 14 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Thursday in its latest round of daily attacks on the militant group, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement.

In Iraq, 13 strikes were staged near seven cities, including Ramadi, Sinjar and Hit, according to the statement released on Friday. The operations hit five Islamic State tactical units and destroyed or damaged a dozen fighting positions as well as various weapons and supply targets, it said.

One strike near Mar‘a, Syria, hit another of the militant group’s tactical units, the statement said.

Reporting by Washington newsroom

