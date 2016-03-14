U.S. stages 15 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq, Syria -statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies targeted Islamic State in Iraq and Syria with 15 strikes on Sunday, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement on its latest round of daily attacks on the militant group.

In Iraq, 11 strikes near seven cities were concentrated near Hit and Sinjar, where they hit five of the militants’ tactical units and destroyed two vehicles, among other damage, the Combined Joint Task Force said on Monday.

Four strikes in near Manbij and Mar‘a, Syria, hit four Islamic State tactical units and destroyed two vehicles and two fighting positions, the coalition statement said.