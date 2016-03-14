FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. stages 15 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq, Syria -statement
March 14, 2016 / 11:42 AM / a year ago

U.S. stages 15 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq, Syria -statement

A plume of smoke rises above a building during an air strike in Tikrit March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies targeted Islamic State in Iraq and Syria with 15 strikes on Sunday, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement on its latest round of daily attacks on the militant group.

In Iraq, 11 strikes near seven cities were concentrated near Hit and Sinjar, where they hit five of the militants’ tactical units and destroyed two vehicles, among other damage, the Combined Joint Task Force said on Monday.

Four strikes in near Manbij and Mar‘a, Syria, hit four Islamic State tactical units and destroyed two vehicles and two fighting positions, the coalition statement said.

Reporting by Washington newsroom

