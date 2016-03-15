FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies conduct 14 strikes in Iraq, three in Syria: U.S. military
#World News
March 15, 2016 / 11:34 AM / a year ago

U.S., allies conduct 14 strikes in Iraq, three in Syria: U.S. military

A plume of smoke rises above a building during an air strike in Tikrit March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 14 air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and three in Syria on Monday, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement.

In Iraq, four air strikes each near Hit and Mosul struck a large militant tactical unit, a training camp and three weapons factories and destroyed assembly areas and fighting positions, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement on Tuesday.

Strikes also targeted militant positions and equipment near Kirkuk, Qayyarah, Ramadi and al Huwayjah, the statement said.

The three strikes in Syria were concentrated near Al Hawl, where they destroyed seven militant fighting positions, the statement said.

