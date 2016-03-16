U.S., allies conduct 11 strikes against Islamic State: U.S. military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies carried out 11 air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Tuesday, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement on Wednesday.

The coalition carried out three strikes each on the towns of Hit and Sinjar in Iraq. It destroyed weapons caches, anti-aircraft artillery and rails for launching rockets near Hit and heavy machine guns near Sinjar. Aircraft also struck Kisik and Al Huwayjah in Iraq.

In Syria, coalition aircraft carried out two air strikes against the town of Al Hawl, destroying nine Islamic State fighting positions, the coalition statement said.

It was one of the lightest days for coalition air strikes since the start of the campaign in 2014. The coalition has carried out an average of 24 air strikes per day since July and has only carried out 11 or fewer air strikes on three or four occasions during that time, according to coalition strike data.