U.S., allies conduct 22 strikes in Syria, Iraq against Islamic State: statement
March 17, 2016 / 12:22 PM / a year ago

U.S., allies conduct 22 strikes in Syria, Iraq against Islamic State: statement

A plume of smoke rises above a building during an air strike in Tikrit March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies targeted Islamic State with 22 strikes in Iraq and Syria on Wednesday, the coalition leading the operations said.

In a statement released Thursday, the Combined Joint Task Force said two strikes near Al Hawl, Syria, hit a tactical unit and destroyed 10 Islamic State fighting positions.

In Iraq, 20 strikes near eight cities struck weapons factories, propaganda sites and destroyed assembly areas, a mortar position and bed down locations, among other targets, the statement said.

Reporting by Megan Cassella; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

