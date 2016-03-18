FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 18, 2016 / 11:37 AM / a year ago

U.S., allies target Islamic State with 20 strikes in Syria, Iraq: statement

A plume of smoke rises above a building during an air strike in Tikrit March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 20 strikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria on Thursday, the coalition leading the operations said.

In a statement released on Friday, the Combined Joint Task Force said nine strikes near three cities in Syria hit several tactical units, destroyed fighting positions and a vehicle-borne explosive device, and damaged other targets.

In Iraq, 11 strikes near seven cities targeted headquarters and tactical units and destroyed vehicles, heavy machine gun positions, a tunnel and other targets, the statement said.

Reporting by Megan Cassella; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

