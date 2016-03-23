U.S. targets Islamic State with 25 strikes in Iraq, Syria: statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies staged 25 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Tuesday in the U.S.-lead coalition’s latest round of daily attacks on the militant group, the Combined Joint Task Force leading the operations said.

In Iraq, 17 strikes near 10 cities hit an Islamic State headquarters and eight of the militants’ tactical units, among other targets, the task force said in a statement released on Wednesday.

In Syria, eight strikes near three cities hit six Islamic State tactical units and one of the groups’ weapons storage facility, according to the coalition.